Kate Hudson Forgives Dad Who Disowned Her

On Father's Day 2015, Kate Hudson's brother Oliver posted a photo of the siblings posing with their father, Bill Hudson. The picture was sweet; the caption, less so. "Happy abandonment day" Oliver wrote, tagging his sister Kate in the post.
Afterward, Bill lashed out at his children in an emotional interview with the Daily Mail. "I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three," he said. I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own... They are no longer a part of my life." He also accused Oliver and Kate's mom (and his ex) Goldie Hawn of turning his children against him.
A year and a half later, it sounds like Kate has forgiven her father. The actress stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday morning, where she addressed the family conflict.
"I think forgiveness in any aspect is something that is complex," she told Stern. "It is the greatest tool to be able to separate that attachment. So for me, I recognize whatever those issues are is something he has to live with. That must be painful for him and I forgive him." Hudson also defended her mom, claiming Hawn never bad-mouthed their father.
It's pretty impressive that the actress is so forgiving of her dad, as his comments about her and her brother were so harsh — cruel, even. Good for her for being able to find peace in what could be a devastating situation.
