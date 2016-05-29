Kate Hudson & Amy Schumer Are Winning Memorial Day Weekend



Kate Hudson and Amy Schumer are making us all jealous with their Memorial Day weekend vacation. The duo, along with Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn, packed their luggage and headed to Hawaii for the extended weekend.



Hudson posted a video of her weekend shenanigans with the Trainwreck star to Instagram. It's one minute of lounging on a boat in the middle of the ocean with crystal blue water as the backdrop. The superstars are shown sunbathing in the middle of nowhere. They're also spotting dolphins swimming alongside their boat. Schumer and Hudson even dove into the water before being served grilled chicken and steak.



It seems like they're in paradise. Hawaii is the perfect summer getaway and these three actresses have just made us all with green with envy that we're not there with them.

