Britney Spears & Kate Hudson Get In On The Mannequin Challenge

The mannequin challenge is in the midst of the first spasm in what will be a long and ugly meme death. The latest of the million cuts are Britney Spears and Kate Hudson's entries.
Spears did her own featuring dancers from her stage show and set to her song "Slumber Party." Now, meme essentialists will note that this is not a true mannequin challenge. A true mannequin challenge is set to Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles." Setting it to another song is like building an island airport out of grass and wondering why planes aren't landing. It's just wrong, is what we're trying to say. Respect Rae Sremmurd.
Kate Hudson made an appearance alongside famed stylist Rachel Zoe. She did so in a pair of videos, one by stylist Jamie Schneider Mizrahi and another by friend Sara Foster. Again, not using the official mannequin challenge track and don't have any of the dynamism of a truly great mannequin challenge. Blac Chyna simulated giving birth and she was touching Kris Jenner. A Malibu garden party just flat out isn't gonna cut it. They did well, all things considered.
