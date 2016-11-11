Blac, Rob & Kris Jenner Do Delivery Room Mannequin Challenge

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are so down with memes it's insane. They didn't even wait until baby Dream was finished being born to drop what has to be the most fire mannequin challenge a Kardashian affiliate has ever posted from the delivery room.
The gang was all there. Blac, Rob, Kris Jenner, and some Kardashian affiliates that someone in the comments will call me an idiot for not recognizing. Hopefully the baby was also still during the challenge or the shit does not count. Sorry, we don't make up the rules. The official Meme Council does.
Who's on the Meme Council? Haha, funny you should ask. Rae Sremmurd, Peaches Monroe, one of those Vine guys that's called like Caiden Aiden, and President Elect Donald Trump. Trump will not have to surrender his seat on the Meme Council because it's something we just made up and he doesn't know how to use a computer. Hail to the Chief or whatever.
