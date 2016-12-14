This story was originally published on December 14, 2016.
While we're not sure why it's taken the fashion world so long to embrace the plus-size consumer (they do make up 67% of women, after all), one major industry player has just upped its offering: Nike. While the brand has offered plus sizes for a while now, it's expanding the range of clothing available for women 1X through 3X to over 85 specific products this holiday season, which span across running, training, and sportswear. Come spring '17, that number will go up to about 200 items — and will continue to rise.
"Nike recognizes that women are stronger, bolder, and more outspoken than ever," the brand said in a statement to Refinery29. "In today’s world, sport is no longer something that she does, it’s who she is. The days where we have to add ‘female’ before ‘athlete’ are over. She is an athlete, period. And having helped fuel this cultural shift, we celebrate these athletes’ diversity, from ethnicity to body shape."
Needless to say, Nike's plus product isn't just about sizing, but also performance: The pieces are crafted to fit and flatter the form in motion with zero distraction, so that the wearer can perform at her best. In fact, each product it makes has to run through six core movements that put each product to the test (that's lunging, squatting, bending, rotating, pushing, and pulling, for those keeping track). And, of course, they're stylish, too — this means zip-up hoodies, graphic long-sleeve tees, and cool leggings you'd want to wear even if you weren't planning on breaking a sweat. And in tandem, Nike's Pro Bra collection caters to most plus-size athletes — specifically, the Pro Rival and Pro Hero bras that size up to 38E, because any larger-chested lady woman how important it is to keep everything in place while active.
To shop all this and more, click ahead. Be sure to check back over the next few months to keep re-upping on all of your performance essentials. Meanwhile, we can only hope that other activewear brands continue to follow suit.
