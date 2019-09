Why Is Forever 21’s New Plus-Size Instagram Facing Backlash?

Photos of the brand's plus-size activewear collection, which launched last month , garnered some of the most heated responses. “This is so depressing that she's considered plus sized," one Instagram user commented on the above photo. Another wrote, "That girl is normally skinny." Others went further: "I was her size in grade school and I thought I was fat because of advertising like this." Apparently, the brand even removed a few of the most contentious images of models who were deemed not voluptuous enough by some customers."We always appreciate our customers reaching out when they have a concern and therefore have removed some of the images and are working to ensure all of our future posts accurately represent the Forever 21 Plus customer," Linda Chang, VP of merchandising, said in a statement. "As a majority of the content on our social media accounts are user generated by our loyal customers, we encourage them to continue to share their own photos to provide a true representation of our clothing, embracing beauty in all shapes and sizes."