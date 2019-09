Forever21 Apologizes For Cashing In On Black Panther With White Models

Marvel's Black Panther is the highest grossing superhero movie of all time. Worldwide, the acclaimed blockbuster made more than $1.2 billion, and the Wakanda-effect didn't stop there. Starring a nearly all-Black cast, Black Panther was a watershed moment, and one that the film's costume designer Ruth E. Carter hoped would leave a lasting impression. “I want people to have a new vision of the continent of Africa,” she told Refinery29 in February. “I want people to understand it's not just this dark place where everyone dresses the same with bones in their nose, living in a grass hut. People need to see this is a modern continent. It has a voice and an aesthetic. We just put it on blast.” But we don't think Carter anticipated mainstream fast-fashion brands would interpret the moment quite this way.