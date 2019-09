Forever 21 can't keep itself out of hot water. Ripping off other artists is sadly their jam, whether it's indie jewelry or clothing designers. This time, they've piqued the ire of Frank Ocean. According to Pitchfork , Frank took to his Tumblr to post a screenshot of the fast-fashion retailer allegedly copying his font used on the cover of his latest record. He cropped out the name of the store in his photo, but an intrepid Twitter user confirmed that it is indeed Forever 21. It is also a font Frank Ocean used when he hosted a series of pop-up shops in 2016 where fans could purchase Blonde and the accompanying visual zine, Boys Don't Cry