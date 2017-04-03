"Although it may seem frustrating, they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. As a young designer, continuously trying to break grounds not only through brand imagery but through innovative design is challenging on its own," Grosso told Refinery29. "I've always said it, but it remains true: Large retailers look to small designers for inspiration, and to have my collection be replicated and sold for $6 at Forever 21 doesn't feel good. It's crucial for small designers to speak up even though we may not stand a chance against these corporations; [it's] simply a moment to be heard is a step in the right direction."