As Grosso explains, to be inspired is one thing, but to so blatantly copy the designs of a brand that's much smaller in scale than a major retailer raking in as much as $4 billion annually is another, might more problematic matter. It's unfair, and to sell the original designs of someone else at such a low price is, well, insulting. The rate at which Forever 21 is accused of copying the designs of (pricier) indie brands is alarming. But even luxury brands, many of which are household name status, aren't safe: Just take Céline Mansur Gavriel , and Saint Laurent . The frequency at which designs of both indie brands and household names make it from the runway or boutique selling floor to the racks of a massive chain retailer: it has to change, and, hopefully, soon.