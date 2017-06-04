Forever 21 & Urban Outfitters Are Facing A Lawsuit Over These T-Shirts

According to The Consumerist, it appears that Amaru/AWA Merchandising Inc. granted Planet Productions permission to use the images on behalf of the copyright holder. Clinch is the copyright holder of the images, but he claims he never authorized Amaru/AWA to act on his behalf. Clinch is seeking $600,000 in damages, the destruction of any remaining shirts featuring his images, and an order prohibiting the companies from using the images in the future.