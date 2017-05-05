This Drugstore Staple Is Now At Forever 21 — & It's All Under $10

Your weekend just got better. No, the unicorn trend didn't disappear overnight (we wish), but something equally as thrilling happened this morning: Essence Cosmetics is now sold at Forever 21. And it makes sense: The brand is our go-to for high-quality beauty buys at drugstore prices. Need a tinted brow gel? Voumizing mascara? Undereye concealer? Yep, it has it all — for cheap. But the formulas are top-notch and can stand up to even the best prestige options, which is why Forever 21 makes an especially fitting home.
The cosmetics company joins a string of other drugstore beauty brands at the store. (You can count Palladio and Suva Beauty in the mix as well.) So basically, your budget just got easier to manage... and your vanity is about to overload. Click ahead to check out all the Essence products you can pick up at Forever 21 right now.