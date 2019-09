This Drugstore Staple Is Now At Forever 21 — & It's All Under $10

Your weekend just got better. No, the unicorn trend didn't disappear overnight (we wish), but something equally as thrilling happened this morning: Essence Cosmetics is now sold at Forever 21 . And it makes sense: The brand is our go-to for high-quality beauty buys at drugstore prices. Need a tinted brow gel? Voumizing mascara? Undereye concealer ? Yep, it has it all — for cheap. But the formulas are top-notch and can stand up to even the best prestige options, which is why Forever 21 makes an especially fitting home.