Plus, Glossy noted that the news of F21 Red's expansion could have deeper implications for consumers and what they're taught to expect from retailers. "A generation is being sold on the concept that low-quality products are desirable," Maxine Bedat, co-founder of Zady, told the publication. "Being on an endless rat race of ‘fashion’ instead of style isn’t doing anything for [shoppers’] confidence, and it’s having an enormous impact on our planet and the people making those clothes."