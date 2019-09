Forever 21 Responds To Negligence Lawsuit

As WWD noted, while one would assume it’s illegal to put a camera in the bathroom, Federal law and the Constitution only protect a person’s right to privacy from the government — everything else is regulated on a state-by-state basis. But according to the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press , in Rhode Island "it is a crime to photograph or record the 'intimate areas' of a person in a place where the person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, to disclose any images obtained by these means, and to look into and take images of, 'for the purpose of sexual arousal, gratification or stimulation,' the interior of an occupied dwelling."