Forever21 Is Still Trying To Make Chain Bras Happen

The thing is, a year after we first spotted the trend on Bella Hadid, chain bras are still all over Forever 21's website. Clearly, if the retailer is selling them, someone is buying them (and it's no surprise, given the influence the Hadid sisters have in fashion). And while we get that it might feel sexy to wear — we're all about dressing in whatever makes you feel good, don't get us wrong — or maybe it's being seen as 2017's version of the early-aughts' statement necklace, but, to be totally honest, we're still a little...confused.