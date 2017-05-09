Recently, when I found myself opening tab after tab finding some way to spend the gift card that was burning a hole in my pocket, I stumbled upon my perfect summer sandal, and it's only $24.90. Some people opt for flat, comfort-focused sandals for the season. I, however, look for a shoe that has a Barneys New York-aesthetic paired with Birkenstock levels of comfort, and that's exactly what this Forever 21 pair accomplishes. It's a mule-style slip-on sandal that's on the minimal side, with three simple straps across the top of the foot and a totally walkable, 2.75" block heel. Needless to say, I added these to my cart (in black, obviously) and counted down the days until they arrived.