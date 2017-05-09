Some people might balk at the idea of buying shoes at Forever 21. "Don't cheap shoes hurt your feet? I can't wear them anymore," they'll say. "Oh, I've stopped buying shoes that fall apart after two wears," they might boast. But, listen, every now and then, a Forever 21 gift card falls in your lap and you put yourself up to challenge: What treasures can be found in the depths of the fast fashion retailer's seemingly endless pages of bodysuits, chain bras, and skinny jeans? Turns out, the gems are in the footwear section.
Recently, when I found myself opening tab after tab finding some way to spend the gift card that was burning a hole in my pocket, I stumbled upon my perfect summer sandal, and it's only $24.90. Some people opt for flat, comfort-focused sandals for the season. I, however, look for a shoe that has a Barneys New York-aesthetic paired with Birkenstock levels of comfort, and that's exactly what this Forever 21 pair accomplishes. It's a mule-style slip-on sandal that's on the minimal side, with three simple straps across the top of the foot and a totally walkable, 2.75" block heel. Needless to say, I added these to my cart (in black, obviously) and counted down the days until they arrived.
When the shoes showed up on my doorstep, they looked even better in person (plus, take my word for it, they're seriously comfortable). The first day I wore them, I was running around from early morning until late at night, and there wasn't even the faintest threat of a blister. People were asking where they were from in the hallways at work, and as soon as I snapped them for my Instagram stories, my direct messages blew up with followers demanding to know where they could get their hands on a pair. Then, I posted a photo to my feed, and the comments rolled in, saying things like, "I need these!" and "Purchasing now!" Sure, we might all be walking around with the same shoes this summer, but it's hard to not spread the joy of a great (and very affordable!) pair of shoes.
Now, excuse me while I go scoop up the other two colorways. Click on to get in on this cheap thrill for yourself before everyone else does.