When the shoes showed up on my doorstep, they looked even better in person (plus, take my word for it, they're seriously comfortable). The first day I wore them, I was running around from early morning until late at night, and there wasn't even the faintest threat of a blister. People were asking where they were from in the hallways at work, and as soon as I snapped them for my Instagram stories, my direct messages blew up with followers demanding to know where they could get their hands on a pair. Then, I posted a photo to my feed , and the comments rolled in, saying things like, "I need these!" and "Purchasing now!" Sure, we might all be walking around with the same shoes this summer, but it's hard to not spread the joy of a great (and very affordable!) pair of shoes.