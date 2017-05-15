This Kickstarter Wants To Make Rompers For Men A Thing

"We were sitting around drinking beers one evening and got to talking about the men's clothing options out there," the founders of ACED Design, a Chicago-based "group of business school friends," wrote of how the seed for RompHim was planted. "Everything was either too corporate... too fratty... too 'runway'... or too basic. Something was missing. Why wasn't there anything out there that allowed guys to be more stylish and fun without sacrificing comfort, fit, and versatility?" They found the answer to this conundrum in the romper, a popular item of clothing in womenswear that hadn't successfully broached into the menswear space... until now, ACED Design hopes. What an origin story.