This Kickstarter Wants To Make Rompers For Men A Thing

if you're chatting rompers for men and not paying homage to maybe the most iconic male romper-on-film you're not even serious, bruv pic.twitter.com/6UNqKGK1Vc— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) May 15, 2017
Fun Fact: 92% of RompHim buyers believe Bernie would have won.— Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) May 15, 2017
me: i am wearing a romper— Julia Pugachevsky (@jaypugz) May 15, 2017
men: what's that? a rompHER?
me: no, just a r—
men: ok boys you know what we gotta do pic.twitter.com/8rbChk2MLn
@070180 How much easier does peeing have to be for y'all hmm? The point of a romper is it's impractical but cute.— Alesia (@aaaisela) May 15, 2017