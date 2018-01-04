Aimlessly browsing the depths of the internet can be dangerous. You might find yourself scrolling through Amazon for bulk orders of Tide Pods or stumble across a sale so good, you can't will your credit card away. In an attempt to satiate your online shopping appetite, you may even look for "buy one, get one" deals that leave you exhausted, yet happy. But this is not a bad thing — especially if it means getting all the beauty needs for an affordable price.
With "bomb cyclones," cancelled flights, and the urgency to use up all those rollover PTO days, we know exactly what beauty section you should check out first: Forever 21's. And today, the retailer is having a huge sale of up to 70% off right now — and it's beauty loot is not to be missed. Click ahead for the best deals your money can get you.