For some people it's a no-brainer to dress up as the most popular characters from summer's top blockbusters or their favorite icons ripped from the tabloid headlines. But for others who've graduated on to more sophisticated Halloween costume pastures where cleverness trumps popularity and more importantly, palsy budgets trump those $100+ costume sets, you might what to look towards your favorite fast-fashion shops. If the likes of Topshop and ASOS aren't on your list yet, you might be missing out.
While they're not bereft of their own cheesy Halloween items like skeleton bodysuits and fake vampire teeth, some of our favorite fast-fashion shops have pretty stylish Halloween edits. And unlike whatever elaborate monstrosities you've put together in the past, you can actually wear these Halloween buys again and again.
This year, celebrate Halloween in style and shop fast-fashion stores ahead for some fashion friendly haunts.
