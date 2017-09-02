SO: i contacted sami miro in June to gift her some pieces from @freckledace , she accepted. I was very excited to see her in the collection. However @samimiro new collection with @forever21 is at the very least very similar. After calling for a boycott of the collaboration and contacting sami and forever 21 I have been ignored, blocked and critics comments have been removed. I'm calling for a boycott. @freckledace is founded on ethical production and female empowerment to them be assimilated in a fast fashion context by someone I looked up to and sent me clothing to is disappointing to say the least. comment, tweet, tag, post, whatever.

