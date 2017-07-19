Why Is Everyone Suing Forever 21 Over Stripes?

Hold on, kids. That’s not where it ends.. The Italian fashion brand has fired warning shots in the air in the form of three separate letters (the most recent was sent in Mid-February) from their attorneys asking that the fast-fashion retailer “discontinue all sales of certain clothing and accessory items with blue-red-blue and green-red-green stripes.” Forever 21 did not take this lying down and took preventative measures in June by asking a California federal court to side with them: “Many clothing and accessory items adorned with decorative stripes colored blue-red-blue or green-red-green are sold by countless third parties,” Forever 21 said. “Gucci should not be allowed to claim that Gucci, alone, has a monopoly on all blue-red-blue and green-red-green striped clothing and accessory items.”