Joking aside, allegedly being ripped off by such a large retailer, no less than one with aggressively low, impossible-to-compete-with pricing, feels pretty shitty. "I feel powerless to address it; fast-fashion brands so rampantly [copy], especially from smaller labels that are without large copyright protection," Pagano said. "It seems there is little I can do; I hope I am wrong in this, but I am doubtful." The brand's lawyers have suggested writing a cease and desist, "which, if nothing else, will prevent future action," Pagano explained. It isn't the first copycat scenario the brand has experienced, but it's the most blatant one. "Friends have sent me other brands lifting our pun-y phrases and wordplay before, but this was the most egregious," she said.Last month, Forever 21 was selling another sweatshirt that looked strikingly similar to a different indie label's creation. The retailer carried a hoodie featuring the phrase "Smart & Pretty," which looks a whole lot like Sporty & Rich's hoodies, which are embroidered with the brand's name. Zara has also been called out for similar offenses: Artist Tuesday Bassen criticized the fast-fashion staple for cribbing her pins and illustrations in July, which led her to start Shop Art Theft, a website and Instagram account, with artist Adam J. Kurtz, who's also allegedly been copied by the retailer. In late August, Brother Vellies' designer, Aurora James, criticized the Spanish chain for ripping off her Dhara sandal We've reached out to Forever 21 for comment on the lookalike "Hangry" sweatshirt. We're hoping these copycat scenarios become more of an anomaly...and eventually a thing of the past altogether.