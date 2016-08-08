This Design From Forever 21 Looks Suspiciously Familiar



Oberg isn't surprised that this type of "sourcing" keeps happening, though — and she believes that these instances point to bigger problems in the industry. "I think that we're in a time where people are just so out of ideas and don't feel the need to be inventive or creative anymore," she tells us. "Big-box retailers are so lazy with their designs, and it shows."



The problem trickles down to customers, too: "I think they also know that the majority of people who buy their things don't care whether or not it's a copy of something that was once original," Oberg says. "A lot of consumers aren't privy to the fact that they are [buying] a lesser version of someone's great idea or design." That's why brand loyalty matters to Oberg. "At the end of the day, my true followers know what's up and they'll support me no matter what," she says. "They're the ones who make the brand special and in-demand in the first place, so as long as I have them, I'm good."



We've reached out to Forever 21 for comment, and will update our story when we hear back.