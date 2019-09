Does This T-Shirt Look Familiar?

To be clear, Forever21 didn't make the T-shirt; it's from an independent brand that the store stocks. Still, it's a prime example of that perpetual trickle-down effect in fashion. Hey, it's great that almost anyone can buy into the zeitgeist of current-season trends nowadays without breaking the bank. But it can be a really slippery slope. Fast-fashion retailers can take cues from design houses (or, in this case, highly sought-after tour merch) far too directly, instead of merely nodding to them. The limited-edition Pablo merch has been quite a hit, so it's unsurprising that others are trying to capitalize on the aesthetic — but, really?What's also confusing here is that there isn't a significant price difference between the original TLOP shirt and the copycat: On Forever21 and SDC's website , the tee in question retails for $32 and $34, respectively, while the original article sold at West's pop-up for $45, GQ reports.SDC acknowledged that, yes, there is a resemblance between its T-shirts and those sold by West, in a statement issued to Complex . Yet the brand insists that the aesthetic isn't exactly original, and that SDC and West "are both copying the same source... We are both tuned to the same tuning fork." That source is perhaps the symbolism of Simon de Cyrene, a character from the Bible who helped Jesus carry the cross to his crucifixion, as Hypebeast noted, as well as SDC's mission "to make fashion accessible to everyone." We have reached out to Forever21 for comment, and will update our story when we hear back.Look, we appreciate Forever21 for consistently locking it down when it comes to the most on-trend pieces for the lowest possible prices. But, we can't help making all these connections to the TLOP T-shirt, and we're not the only ones. We'd love to hear what you think in the comments below.