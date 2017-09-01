Wildfang launched its new Wild Feminist line. The fall 2017 collection offers a modern, streetwear-inspired look with floral graphics, and updated athletic silhouettes. The Wild Feminist tee that we all know and love is back, this time with “stacked graphic and high contrast floral print,” for $40. The new range also includes a floral patch bomber jacket for $98 with “black on black graphics for the feminist who prefers a more subtle approach,” and finally, is rounded out with a grey crew neck sweatshirt featuring a Wild Feminist patch for $50. “The line helped us give back $25,000 in the last year,” Mcilory said in the release. “Next year we plan to triple that. It’s time to smash the patriarchy.”