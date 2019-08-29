Forever 21 Could Be Preparing For Bankruptcy

Forever 21’s status as a mall mainstay may be in jeopardy. This week, Bloomberg reported that the fast fashion giant is gearing up for a possible bankruptcy filing, citing sources close to the company’s private financial negotiations.
Earlier this month, Forever 21 was searching for lenders to help keep operations afloat ahead of the quickly approaching holiday shopping season. That search doesn't appear to be going well, and the retailer may be forced to file for bankruptcy in the near future.
“The company has been in talks for additional financing and working with a team of advisers to help it restructure its debt, but negotiations with possible lenders have so far stalled,” Bloomberg explained. “Focus has thus shifted toward securing a potential debtor-in-possession loan to take the company into Chapter 11, even as some window remains to strike a last-minute deal that keeps it out of court.”
While opting for bankruptcy would allow Forever 21 to shutter stores that aren’t making money, the move would affect some of the biggest mall management companies, including Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners LP. According to Bloomberg, Forever 21 is Simon’s sixth-largest tenant excluding department stores, with 99 outlets covering 1.5 million square feet. If Forever 21 walks away from those brick-and-mortar stores, many landlords stand to lose revenue that’s already in a precarious spot due to other major retailer bankruptcies and the rise of e-commerce.
Does this development mean the fast fashion bubble is about to pop? Considering its current global reach, probably not — or at least, not yet. As consumers’ shopping habits change — and as they become more socially conscious — retailers will be tasked with meeting them where they are. So long as there are fast fashion buyers, there will be suppliers. But what that actual transaction looks like — and where it takes place, either in a mall or on your phone — largely depends on who’s doing the shopping.
