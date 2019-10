Forever 21 Officially Files For Bankruptcy

Does this development mean the fast fashion bubble is about to pop? Considering its current global reach, probably not — or at least, not yet. As consumers’ shopping habits change — and as they become more socially conscious — retailers will be tasked with meeting them where they are. So long as there are fast fashion buyers, there will be suppliers. But what that actual transaction looks like — and where it takes place, either in a store or on your phone — largely depends on who is doing the shopping.