Is Fast Fashion A Class Issue?

Just as the post-war era saw a boom in food manufacturing, faster production methods suddenly meant clothes could be made quicker — and were more accessible to the masses. Now, over 50 years later, we have the Internet: The design process of fashion is faster than ever, thanks to the way we share information. It's made it easy for the high street to copy clothes from both the catwalk and independent designers , and it's given us an all-access pass to the lives of people we admire and celebrate. A century ago, you couldn’t afford to wear the same clothes as the wealthy, successful people you ogled in newspapers or from the other side of the road; now, thousands of companies around the world are making millions from allowing us to buy into anyone's lifestyle at a fraction of the cost.