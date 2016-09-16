40 Ways To Wear Florals, Blazers, & Bermuda Shorts, Via Michael Kors

To the masses, Michael Kors' best-sellers may be handbags and ballet flats. And that's fine; it's how one builds a billion-dollar fashion empire. But each season, the 57-year-old designer reminds the industry — both those in it and those who follow it — that his ready-to-wear collection, which has an extensive celebrity clientele (like Emily Blunt and Sienna Miller, both of whom sat front row at the spring/summer '17 presentation), is worthy of attention.
Kors is one of the rare designers who is able to mesh luxury with wearability seamlessly, creating an array of flirty dress; tailored jackets; and sharp, well-fitting bottoms that prove the runway doesn't necessarily need to be synonymous with inaccessible style. Instead, the designer's latest offering emphasized how dressing well can still be playful, enjoyable, and more importantly, fun (just one look at the Brady Bunch-esque florals ahead, and you'll see what we mean). And, it showed how classics (pieces like the trench, the button-up shirt, the cardigan sweater) should still be considered just that — all you need is new ways to wear them.
Click through for some easy-to-copy inspiration, whether its for pieces you should add to your wardrobe, or how to style the items that already exist in a fresh, new way.
