Kylie Jenner Makes A Convincing Case For This Dress Style

It's hard to go through Kylie Jenner's sartorial history (admittedly, we have — many times) and find a trend she hasn't tried. Whatever you think about her style, you've got to give the 18-year-old credit for test-driving all sorts of different silhouettes and aesthetics. But when King Kylie finds something she likes — as we've seen with her sometimes-painful penchant for Balmain — she'll commit to it a few times, as many of us do. Recently, we've seen the youngest Jenner enthusiastically endorse one particular dress style. And no, it's not body-con: We're talking about the blazer dress.
She first stepped out in a low-cut button-down back in August. Since then, she's worn the trend in three distinct ways, proving that the silhouette doesn't have to be relegated to your 9-to-5. Whether out to lunch or a night on the town (oh, the life), Jenner makes quite the case for the dress shape seen on the runways of Dior and Saint Laurent. So, get on the bandwagon now. Because, like it or not, once a trend is spotted on a Kardashian-Jenner, it's bound to be everywhere soon enough...
