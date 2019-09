Kylie Jenner Makes A Convincing Case For This Dress Style

It's hard to go through Kylie Jenner's sartorial history (admittedly, we have — many times) and find a trend she hasn't tried. Whatever you think about her style, you've got to give the 18-year-old credit for test-driving all sorts of different silhouettes and aesthetics. But when King Kylie finds something she likes — as we've seen with her sometimes-painful penchant for Balmain — she'll commit to it a few times, as many of us do. Recently, we've seen the youngest Jenner enthusiastically endorse one particular dress style. And no, it's not body-con: We're talking about the blazer dress.She first stepped out in a low-cut button-down back in August. Since then, she's worn the trend in three distinct ways, proving that the silhouette doesn't have to be relegated to your 9-to-5. Whether out to lunch or a night on the town (oh, the life), Jenner makes quite the case for the dress shape seen on the runways of Dior and Saint Laurent . So, get on the bandwagon now. Because, like it or not, once a trend is spotted on a Kardashian-Jenner, it's bound to be everywhere soon enough...