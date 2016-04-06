All Of Your Spring Outerwear Needs, Solved

Winter outerwear and spring outerwear are two completely different ball games. If you live in a city that goes through all four seasons, you know that your cold-weather topper serves an important purpose — without it, you'd freeze your ass off. It has to be functional above everything else — and if you're lucky, it's cute, too.



With your warm-weather pieces, though, it's easier to have more fun. Since sunny days don't require too much work from our jackets, they're the perfect time to experiment with the latest trends. Or, you can pull out some classic, seasonally appropriate goods, like blazers or trenches. No other time of year do fashion and function go so hand-in-hand when it comes to your outermost layer — and we've rounded up 18 picks to prove it. Click through to nab some anoraks, bombers, and more for yourself.