Remember when blazers were padded-shouldered, stuffy staples worn solely to the office? Well, those days are long gone, and these structured jackets are now a fashion-approved essential for pretty much every situation imaginable. And while you may have one black option that's been hanging in your closet for years, what your wardrobe is missing is a selection of game-changing, outfit-transforming blazers that you actually want to wear.
Surprisingly chic and versatile, the 15 standout toppers ahead will prove that the blazer isn't a thing of the past. Whether you choose to pair yours with vintage Levi's and a T-shirt, or structured trousers and a silky blouse, these jackets will tie any look together. Click through to find your match.
Surprisingly chic and versatile, the 15 standout toppers ahead will prove that the blazer isn't a thing of the past. Whether you choose to pair yours with vintage Levi's and a T-shirt, or structured trousers and a silky blouse, these jackets will tie any look together. Click through to find your match.