9 Of The Best Shops For Affordable, Quality Work Clothes

Ray Lowe
We know you're currently busy freely browsing the internet, but we're interrupting to remind you of the hard truth: The majority of your week is spent at work. And unless you're one of the lucky few who works in a laid-back tech environment or a frenzied creative field, your closet is separated into two camps: weekend (otherwise known as fun) clothes and office clothes. So how do you pull together a stellar 9-to-5 wardrobe that'll keep you comfortable while you're cramped at your desk, but also make you feel confident for face time with your boss? Our response: First, step away from the black pencil skirt and those three-inch pumps you've had since your first post-grad interview.
You work hard for that paycheck and shouldn't have to spend it all just to look work-appropriate. So we're bringing you five legit sites to scoop up affordable and office-ready dresses, blazers, shoes, and bags. While not every item can fall under our dream $50 budget, a few of these retailers have the solution pieces you'll want to invest in. If you're going to be in these clothes for eight-plus hours a day, five days a week, you want them to last. Click through to check out these must-shop brands and give your cohorts something stylish to talk about at the water cooler.

