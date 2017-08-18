How To Take Your Work Outfit From Basic To Boss In 60 Seconds

Dressing for a 9-to-5 shouldn't be any less fun than dressing for your off-the-clock activities. Even more, it should inspire you to get creative when it comes to turning your off-duty faves into HR-approved getups. To channel your personality in your workwear without pushing the dress-code boundaries too far, up the ante on the classic blouse-and-trouser look by adding in metallic details like silver rimmed glasses, shiny heels, and a subtle buckle belt. Soon enough, the office compliments will start pouring in.