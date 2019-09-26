"With a twist" might usually conjure up visions of frosty gin-based cocktails, but this fall, thanks to J.Crew, the phrase takes on a meaning that's a bit less potable: the brand's classic blazers, jazzed up with thrilling details, such as colorful threading against luxe menswear-inspired fabrics, pleated peplums, and secret pockets for toting around lipstick and/or snack packs of pistachios.
Ahead, see five blazer-based outfit recipes to check off one by one (and wear on repeat), inspired by references as diverse as English schoolboys-turned-skaters and third-gen Parisiennes.