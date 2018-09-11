Quality time with loved ones is one of the highlights of the autumn and winter months for many people: cosy pub lunches with friends, family get-togethers and, of course, Christmas parties. Mango is bringing this closeness to the fore in its latest campaign, with help from some well known faces.
Activist and model Adwoa Aboah stars alongside her cousin, singer and model Alewya Demmisse, and model sister, Kesewa Aboah in the brand's stunning AW18 campaign, "TOGETHER", shot by Mario Sorrenti, which centres around family, love, diversity and commitment.
Not only are the trio making us want to plan our winter wardrobes immediately (hello, '70s-inspired snake print skirt), they're giving us serious family envy. When Refinery29 UK asked Alewya and Kesewa to pick their favourite items from the collection, Kesewa plumped for the blue checkered wool-blend coat (£149.99) she wore in the campaign ("That's definitely becoming part of my wardrobe very soon"), while Alewya said any of the brand's faux-fur coats would make an ideal autumn outfit ("They can be worn with anything and you look great and are snug").
Alewya also said she'd give the brand's bow leather gloves (£19.99) to a female friend or family member to make them feel loved during the colder months. Kesewa, meanwhile, told us she'd go for a piece of the brand's jewellery or a handbag.
The AW18 line boasts several chunky-knit sweaters (we love the red one worn by Alewya in the campaign), long-sleeved and round-neck pieces, flared jeans and ‘70s-inspired animal prints, in a predominantly autumnal, ochre-heavy colour palette.
The trio and their group of friends appear to be as close off camera as they seem in the campaign shots. It was while "dancing with [her] sisters and having a big ol’ hug in the middle of the dance floor at a recent party" that Kesewa felt the most loved recently; while Alewya has fond memories of spending her recent birthday with friends and family. "I was in London and able to catch up with all my crew."
Gifts and parties are great, obviously, but showing commitment to loved ones is so much more important, the cousins told us. "It's about showing up for someone, being there when they need you, and when they don’t even expect it," said Kesewa. "Taking the time to know someone intricately and to understand them fully." For Alewya it's even more fundamental: "Honesty, integrity and more honesty."
The campaign also stars Adrien Brody with his dog, models Amber Valletta and Carolyn Murphy, and stylists Zoe Bedeaux and Helena Tejedor, among other famous faces, as well as photographer Sorrenti's own sister and her husband. A true family affair.
