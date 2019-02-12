5 NYFW Trends You Should Buy Right Now

Back in September, I wrote about running shoes becoming the next big sneaker trend. Fast forward five months later, and highlighter-bright running shoes are taking light jogs down the runways at New York Fashion Week. As soon as I saw them, my heart skipped ten beats. There truly is no better feeling than the validation of being an early adopter of a soon-to-be huge trend. You know what they say: early bird gets the worm. The worm in this sense being style clout, first picks on what's available, and affordable prices before they get bumped up.
We’re only at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fashion month trend spotting (London, Milan, and Paris ahead), but there are some nascent trends that are already making waves. The shows may be for the next autumn/winter season, but we never really believed in fashion rules anyway, so we're jumping on them ASAP.
Click through for the five next "it" trends from New York Fashion Week — and where to buy them right now.