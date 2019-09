5 NYFW Trends You Should Buy Right Now

Back in September, I wrote about running shoes becoming the next big sneaker trend. Fast forward five months later, and highlighter-bright running shoes are taking light jogs down the runways at New York Fashion Week. As soon as I saw them, my heart skipped ten beats. There truly is no better feeling than the validation of being an early adopter of a soon-to-be huge trend. You know what they say: early bird gets the worm. The worm in this sense being style clout, first picks on what's available, and affordable prices before they get bumped up.