When it comes to plus-size fashion , we hear the same thing over and over again: the market’s just not there . While we, too, admit how difficult it can be to find certain trends in a wider range of sizes, 67% of American women are size 14 or above still manage to find clothing — from workout gear to lingerie to crop tops — that makes them feel both confident and sexy. The same goes for swimwear — which is why, when it comes to finding the best plus-size suits out there, we decided to go straight to the source.