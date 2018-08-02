When it comes to plus-size fashion, we hear the same thing over and over again: the market’s just not there. While we, too, admit how difficult it can be to find certain trends in a wider range of sizes, 67% of American women are size 14 or above still manage to find clothing — from workout gear to lingerie to crop tops — that makes them feel both confident and sexy. The same goes for swimwear — which is why, when it comes to finding the best plus-size suits out there, we decided to go straight to the source.
Ahead, we reached out to a few of our favorite plus-size and body-positive influencers to learn which brands they're shopping to get their hands on the swim trends of the season. Whether you’re all about embellishments or live for minimalism, there’s something out there for every style, budget, and body. And while the market may not be where we want it to be, talking to these women reminds us that the plus industry isn't slowing down — and it's time fashion caught up with it.