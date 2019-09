Running with the headline " Why The Plus-Size Revolution Will Fail ," Israeli fashion writer, lecturer, and longtime BoF contributor Liroy Choufan says that fashion is a belief system akin to religion. His article tries to argue that just because there is undeniable proof that the industry is exclusionary (and therefore missing out on money from those consumers), doesn’t mean it will change, or that industry’s faith in its binary delineation of what’s on-trend or not on-trend, will falter. He argues, somewhat apologetically, that plus-size models are just not on-trend. "Despite a cry out for diversity and a scientific approach to life, people continue to use their bodies in the completely opposite direction — they still pray and subscribe to very specific and limited stylistic hierarchies," he writes. "That is why we still have churches and politicians who continue to use the name of God to motivate crowds and why fashion brands still show preferences for slender (and younger) body types. People still believe that these are better."