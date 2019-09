How This ASOS Model Is Changing The Body Positivity Narrative

For Ephraim, the most important thing is about having a public platform is to help “people feel confident and celebrate themselves and their amazing bodies.” Especially because going viral isn't easy. “As a model you are putting yourself out there, so it's easy for [criticism] to feel personal. But you need to view yourself as your brand,” she says. “It’s very competitive and understand. Before you go into it, be honest and ask yourself: Are you prepared for both the lows and the highs?” Still, it's thanks to people who have come before her, like La'Tecia Thomas , that Ephraim feels like she can change the narrative to what a model — plus-size or not — looks like.