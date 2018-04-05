How This ASOS Model Is Changing The Body Positivity Narrative

Ephraim is a 20-year-old from Nigeria currently living in Greenwich, England. She’s studying Media Communications at the University of East London, and developed a sudden passion for modelling after "a conversation I had with my mum and sister,” she tells Refinery29. Before her career took off, she worked as an extra on Hoff De Record with David Hasselhoff, as well as hundreds of other TV shows on ITV and Channel 5. But after applying to a model search competition on Star Now, Ephraim signed with Bridge models in September 2017. Her one goal for 2018 was to work for a major British retailer. And thanks to Twitter, she didn't just meet her goal — she was heavily praised and celebrated for it.