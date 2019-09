Beyond denim that will move with your body, the offering boasts some incredibly form-flattering silhouettes. But does the lingerie and swimsuit model ever feel boxed in by her own sexiness? “Of course, I do,” she says. “There’s one night I went out in an asymmetrical blue silk dress and people were like hmm…” Graham attributes it to being placed in the “sexy box,” and says it speaks to a bigger issue with how the fashion industry deals with plus-sized models. “I think there is a shift there that has to change, but I think that’s also why I like Paloma [Elsesser] so much. She’s just a cool chick and she’s still so sexy.” Another shift she hopes to see soon? More models of color. In addition to Elsesser, Graham has her eye on Muse model Karissa Rodriquez and Marquita Pring , who she calls a “staple.” And we're right there with her.