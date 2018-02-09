Graham was inspired to create a dream collection of sorts based on her actual wardrobe. “If it's in my closet and it can’t fit a girl who’s a size 12 or bigger, then I want to make it for her,” she explains. But, of course, this is also the ideal opportunity to make the items she wants. After all, Graham is just looking out for her customers, and who wants to deal with jeans that won’t move with you? We’ve all been there — including Graham herself.