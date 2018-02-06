Model Ashley Graham is known for her body-positive attitude and promotion of inclusivity in fashion, frequently posting about her "cellulite" on social media and describing the term "plus-size" as "divisive to women."
Given her determination to keep fighting the good fight for women, Graham's latest modeling campaign may come as no surprise. To promote her latest collection with the size-inclusive swimwear brand Swimsuits For All, Graham enlisted her mother, Linda Graham, to pose alongside her — and the resulting images are just as heartwarming as you'd expect.
On Instagram, Graham shared a selection of campaign images of the pair, who look radiant wearing a range of swimsuits and two-pieces in a Moroccan desert, as well asa short video spot. Her mother also shared various snapshots and clips of the duo from the shoot — and let's just say, it looks like they were having a pretty good time.
The campaign, entitled "Power of the Journey", was the first time Graham's 53-year-old mom ever wore a string bikini. In an interview with Vogue, she said her taste had always been more modest, adding: “Here I am at 53 years old and in a hot pink string bikini, but I was kind of in love with that swimsuit!”
The younger Graham hoped the images, shot by photographer Ben Watts, would help to boost her mother's confidence and encourage other women over 50 to wear swimsuits and embrace their bodies.
“What I want is for women my mother’s age to feel empowered and to know that they too can look just as hot in a one-piece, a two-piece, or string bikini,” the model told Vogue. “I believe that beauty is beyond, age, race, or size, and it’s not a trend — at every stage of your life, you can feel beautiful.”
