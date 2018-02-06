Model Ashley Graham is known for her body-positive attitude and promotion of inclusivity in fashion, frequently posting about her "cellulite" on social media and describing the term "plus size" as "divisive to women".
Given her determination to keep fighting the good fight for women, then, Graham's latest modelling campaign may come as no surprise. The US model has enlisted her mother to pose alongside her to promote her latest collection with the inclusive swimwear brand Swimsuits For All.
Graham shared a selection of campaign images of the pair, who look radiant wearing a range of swimsuits and two-pieces in a Moroccan desert, and a video clip with her 6.1m Instagram followers. Her mother, Linda Graham, also shared various snapshots photos and clips of the duo from the shoot – and it looked like they were having a pretty good time.
The shoot for the campaign, entitled "Power of the Journey", was the first time the 53-year-old Linda Graham ever worn a string bikini. Graham told US Vogue that her taste had always been more modest, adding: “Here I am at 53 years old and in a hot pink string bikini, but I was kind of in love with that swimsuit!”
The younger Graham hoped the images, shot by photographer Ben Watts, would help to boost her mother's confidence and encourage other women over 50 to wear swimsuits and similarly embrace their bodies.
“What I want is for women my mother’s age to feel empowered and to know that they too can look just as hot in a one-piece, a two-piece, or string bikini,” she told Vogue. “I believe that beauty is beyond, age, race, or size, and it’s not a trend—at every stage of your life, you can feel beautiful.”
Damn straight.
