Sturino, who has been vocal as a Refinery29 contributor in the past, has made her woes of shopping as a plus-size woman well known. But for swimwear, she explains that the hardest part about finding a good bathing suit is, well, finding a good bathing suit. She tells R29: "Plus swimwear typically looks like it is made for a plus body, or like it is trying to hide something. I just want a suit that a non-plus size friend would want to buy too, not something I had to buy because nothing else was available." Malucelli adds her input about the lack of options available for curvy women. "We still have too few options in the swimwear market and when we do, they usually look like they're made for plus-size women," she says. "I don't believe women with curves want that, they want to have what other girls are wearing and they want many more options. Not something that screams plus-size only."