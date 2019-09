Eloquii's New Collection Will Inspire You To Try Tricky Trends

Leave it to plus-size bloggers to be the change the fashion industry needs. On the heels of the launch of Nicolette Mason and Gabi Gregg’s style-minded line Premme , influencer Katie Sturino , the woman behind The 12ish Style , has teamed up with Eloquii on a 22-piece collection for sizes 12 to 28 , which is priced from $49.90 to $140.99 and available Thursday. This is a natural progression for Sturino, as she became a style ambassador for the company this past year; she also hosts Closet Confidential , Eloquii's YouTube series aimed to help viewers tackle their biggest style challenges.