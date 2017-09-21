Eloquii's New Collection Will Inspire You To Try Tricky Trends

Leave it to plus-size bloggers to be the change the fashion industry needs. On the heels of the launch of Nicolette Mason and Gabi Gregg’s style-minded line Premme, influencer Katie Sturino, the woman behind The 12ish Style, has teamed up with Eloquii on a 22-piece collection for sizes 12 to 28, which is priced from $49.90 to $140.99 and available Thursday. This is a natural progression for Sturino, as she became a style ambassador for the company this past year; she also hosts Closet Confidential, Eloquii's YouTube series aimed to help viewers tackle their biggest style challenges.
“Over the last few years the fashion industry has become more inclusive, and I couldn't be more thrilled. However we still have a ways a go,” Sturino tells Refinery29. “I would love to see more fashionable options, thus my collaboration with Eloquii.” Naturally, the offering taps directly into Sturino's personal wish list. “I made sure to include overalls in this collection because I've struggled with finding a flattering pair,” she adds. And in addition to 9-to-5 staples, customers can expect to find statement pieces, like a sequin pencil skirt and bomber jacket with shearling sleeves.
“My signature style comes down to fun, fashion-forward basics and yet finding clothing like this in my size has always been a struggle," she says. "With this collection, I wanted to share my love for chic, sporty essentials with the Eloquii customer, inspired by my favorite pieces in my closet and encourage ladies to try tricky trends.”
Jodi Arnold, vice president of design and creative director at Eloquii, echoed Sturino's sentiment: “We founded Eloquii with the idea that fashion doesn’t stop at a particular size,” she says. “As a brand we are fashion first and believe every woman should have access to great style, trend options, and inspiration. With this collection we created something for everyone that reflects our attention to fit."