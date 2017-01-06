Update: Good news — the dogs will not be separated when Josh "The Fat Jew" Ostrovsky and Katie Sturino divorce, as previously reported. According to People, Sturino will retain custody of Toast, Muppet, and Underpants. She tells People: “I’m keeping all three dogs... I would never split them up. And Josh travels way too much to have the dogs stay with him. But he’ll get to see them anytime he wants.”
This post was originally published on January 6, 2017.
Comedian Josh Ostrovsky, a.k.a. "The Fat Jew" and publicist Katie Sturino are getting divorced, and it looks like their beloved dogs will be going their separate ways. Who gets custody of the kids is a major question in any separation — but in this case, we want to know what's going to happen to the couple's Instagram-famous pups.
According to the Page Six, the couple has decided to end their marriage. Ostrovsky and Sturino married in 2014 and are the proud parents of three furry pups: Underpants, a Japanese chin, Muppet, a Cavalier King Charles, and Toast, another King Charles who boasts 370,000 Instagram followers and, like her sister Muppet, a tongue that won't stay in her mouth. As reported by the site, Sturino will take custody of Toast, while Ostrovsky will presumably take Underpants and Muppet.
Toast having to leave his furry siblings is, of course, terribly sad, but it's not quite as depressing as it sounds. Refinery29 reached out to Ostrovsky's reps, who released this statement from the comedian: “I have visitation rights for the dogs, and [Sturino and I] intend to be friends, which sounds impossible and progressive and European, but we’ll give it a shot!” If Ostrovsky has visitation rights, that means Toast does as well, right? Phew. I was worried there.
