Toast having to leave his furry siblings is, of course, terribly sad, but it's not quite as depressing as it sounds. Refinery29 reached out to Ostrovsky's reps, who released this statement from the comedian: “I have visitation rights for the dogs, and [Sturino and I] intend to be friends, which sounds impossible and progressive and European, but we’ll give it a shot!” If Ostrovsky has visitation rights, that means Toast does as well, right? Phew. I was worried there.