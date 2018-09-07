"Body positivity has turned into this concept of 'self love' — which is beautiful on its own, but isn’t the same idea. When that happens, the conversation changes to 'Oh, anyone who isn’t a stick figure doesn’t get represented and faces the same adversities, so let’s have the least fat [plus-size model] on the runway but still call it 'plus.' There lies the issue. Size 12s, especially 14s, and up will continue to have no visibility as long as we keep acting like visibly plus-size women and sizes 4-10 are the same and should be treated the same. Incorporating both concepts of self love and body positivity as the same thing leaves behind the actually marginalized sizes.