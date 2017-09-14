Ashley Graham Calls Out Designers (& Rihanna) For Lack Of Curvy Models

While designers have been subjecting their collections to public scrutiny every Fashion Week for decades, there's no more alert generation than that of the Internet. Nowadays, collections appear online within seconds of their turn on the catwalk, if not live-streamed from a 360-degree angle. That means, long gone is the era of designers who woke up to show reviews the day after, reading what fashion critics had to say about their latest offerings over breakfast in bed. And, thanks to social media, the show's attendees are getting in on the conversations, too. Model Ashley Graham is the latest to call designers on their, well, you know what.
In an interview with Yahoo! Beauty, the part-time lingerie designer shared her feelings on the diversity (or lack thereof) of some of this season's most-watched runways. When asked about her thoughts on the representation of all types of models on this season's catwalks, Graham held little hope. "It’s sad," she began. "It’s funny to me, because I’ll look at runways and think, ‘I’d look so great in those clothes’ or ‘I know curvy women who would look so great in those clothes.'" We agree. But despite having just attended her show earlier that week, the model used Rihanna's Fenty x Puma show as a prime example.
"I was at Fenty, and that was an amazing show. But how dope would it have been to see some curves on the runway? I think Baja East would be really cool to have curves on the runway. Philipp Plein would be really cool," she continued. Though we're not actually convinced Graham was throwing any shade in the Queen of Shade's direction (because, c'mon, what's not to love about Rihanna"), we do agree with her statements on the lack of different body types on the runways she named. There have been a record number of plus-size appearances on the catwalk this season, and unfortunately, the aforementioned three weren't any of them.
It should be noted, however, that Rihanna's recently launched beauty line, Fenty Beauty, is being heralded as racially and gender inclusive. And with more than a few runway shows making strides in gender, size, and race, this season has been New York Fashion Week's most diverse yet. But hey, Graham is definitely still onto something.
