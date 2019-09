Where To Buy The Shoes On Baja East’s Runway

Baja East wants to be inclusive. They want to be part of something bigger than themselves. The design duo wants to offer everyone the opportunity to be a part of something, whether your style is sexy, you never met a print you didn't like, or you have a thing for shoes. If it’s the latter that tickles your fancy, you’re in luck. On Tuesday Scott Studenberg and John Targon shared their vision during their spring 2018 show, including a collaboration with Melissa Shoes