Where To Buy The Shoes On Baja East’s Runway

Baja East wants to be inclusive. They want to be part of something bigger than themselves. The design duo wants to offer everyone the opportunity to be a part of something, whether your style is sexy, you never met a print you didn't like, or you have a thing for shoes. If it’s the latter that tickles your fancy, you’re in luck. On Tuesday Scott Studenberg and John Targon shared their vision during their spring 2018 show, including a collaboration with Melissa Shoes.
It all started with a mutual love of veganism, “thinking of things outside of ourselves that give back,” Targon told Refinery29 backstage. “We were really super inspired by Melissa’s technology and everything that they do. We thought, How can we take our DNA, our concept on loose luxury, and the things that we love like exotics, and intertwine the two worlds into something cool?” The answer is 100% plastic python shoes.
The Baja East x Melissa collaboration consists of four different styles: a flat slide, a flat sandal, a chunky heeled-mule, and a closed-toe, lace-up ankle Desert boot. The offering also includes a drawstring bucket bag. Everything is made of Melissa’s key raw material: recyclable PVC in a python-embossed pattern.
“The unexpected is always fun, that’s how we view our brand,” Studenberg tells Refinery29. Click ahead to get in on the action.