Meet The Queer Model Who's Too Religious For Fashion

“But I think we do need people who are willing to share their stories and perspectives that haven’t been represented yet — or represented well — and I want to take up the space that I know that I’m allowed to take up. In my doing that, and claiming what I know to be mine and taking it back from other people trying to define me or put me in a box, I can say, This is our space, now come join me. That’s much more my style. There are so many people like me who are waiting for an invitation or an encouraging voice, or who don’t realize there’s space for them yet.